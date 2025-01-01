Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Qashqai

153,000 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL+New Tires+Roof+LKA+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12901220

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL+New Tires+Roof+LKA+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1756164271
  2. 1756164271
  3. 1756164273
  4. 1756164266
  5. 1756164272
  6. 1756164273
  7. 1756164262
  8. 1756164271
  9. 1756164272
  10. 1756164272
  11. 1756164273
  12. 1756164271
  13. 1756164269
  14. 1756164273
  15. 1756164269
  16. 1756164271
  17. 1756164269
  18. 1756164272
  19. 1756164272
  20. 1756164270
  21. 1756164269
  22. 1756164270
  23. 1756164271
  24. 1756164271
  25. 1756164272
  26. 1756164271
  27. 1756164272
  28. 1756164269
  29. 1756164272
  30. 1756164272
  31. 1756164268
  32. 1756164267
  33. 1756164267
  34. 1756164267
  35. 1756164269
  36. 1756164272
  37. 1756164270
  38. 1756164271
  39. 1756164271
  40. 1756164271
  41. 1756164271
  42. 1756164269
  43. 1756164272
  44. 1756164270
  45. 1756164269
  46. 1756164268
  47. 1756164266
  48. 1756164267
  49. 1756164272
  50. 1756164268
  51. 1756164269
  52. 1756164269
  53. 1756164269
  54. 1756164268
  55. 1756164267
  56. 1756164267
  57. 1756164267
  58. 1756164269
  59. 1756164267
  60. 1756164273
  61. 1756164271
  62. 1756164270
  63. 1756164271
  64. 1756164270
  65. 1756164271
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR3JW205416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4082
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2023 Genesis G80 2.5T Advanced AWD+LIKE NEW+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2023 Genesis G80 2.5T Advanced AWD+LIKE NEW+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX 38,000 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad 6'4" Box+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX 142,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+New Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+New Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX 88,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Nissan Qashqai