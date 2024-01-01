Menu
SV AWD Classic White on Black Rogue Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!

2018 Nissan Rogue

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

12001489

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC764117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 

SV AWD Classic White on Black Rogue Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2018 Nissan Rogue