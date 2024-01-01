$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC764117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SV AWD Classic White on Black Rogue Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
