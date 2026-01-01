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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for all your Canadian adventures? Dinos Cars is thrilled to present this stunning white 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rogue is designed to impress and perform. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive system offers confidence and control in any weather condition. The spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or simply tackling your daily commute with ease.</p><p>This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED, boasting just 129,378 kilometers, is a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable vehicle. The smooth Variable Transmission ensures an efficient and enjoyable driving experience, while the four-door configuration makes access convenient for everyone. Driven by gasoline and built for everyday life, this Rogue is poised to be a smart choice for discerning drivers who value practicality and a touch of sophistication.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable roads with the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, offering enhanced traction and stability when you need it most.</li><li><strong>CERTIFIED Peace of Mind:</strong> Drive away with confidence knowing this Rogue has undergone a rigorous certification process, ensuring its quality and reliability.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover:</strong> Enjoy the freedom of ample passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend escapes.</li><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior, a timeless choice that complements the Rogues modern design.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Efficient CVT:</strong> Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient drive thanks to the advanced Variable Transmission, optimizing performance for every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Nissan Rogue

129,378 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14283755.817744496?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34145

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

  1. 1781644683659
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  6. 1781644685923
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,378KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3JC823949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,378 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for all your Canadian adventures? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this stunning white 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rogue is designed to impress and perform. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive system offers confidence and control in any weather condition. The spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or simply tackling your daily commute with ease.

This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED, boasting just 129,378 kilometers, is a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable vehicle. The smooth Variable Transmission ensures an efficient and enjoyable driving experience, while the four-door configuration makes access convenient for everyone. Driven by gasoline and built for everyday life, this Rogue is poised to be a smart choice for discerning drivers who value practicality and a touch of sophistication.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable roads with the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, offering enhanced traction and stability when you need it most.
  • CERTIFIED Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Rogue has undergone a rigorous certification process, ensuring its quality and reliability.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover: Enjoy the freedom of ample passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend escapes.
  • Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior, a timeless choice that complements the Rogue's modern design.
  • Smooth & Efficient CVT: Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient drive thanks to the advanced Variable Transmission, optimizing performance for every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2018 Nissan Rogue