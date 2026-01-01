$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV CERTIFIED
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,378 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for all your Canadian adventures? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this stunning white 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rogue is designed to impress and perform. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive system offers confidence and control in any weather condition. The spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or simply tackling your daily commute with ease.
This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED, boasting just 129,378 kilometers, is a fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped and dependable vehicle. The smooth Variable Transmission ensures an efficient and enjoyable driving experience, while the four-door configuration makes access convenient for everyone. Driven by gasoline and built for everyday life, this Rogue is poised to be a smart choice for discerning drivers who value practicality and a touch of sophistication.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV CERTIFIED:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable roads with the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, offering enhanced traction and stability when you need it most.
- CERTIFIED Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Rogue has undergone a rigorous certification process, ensuring its quality and reliability.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover: Enjoy the freedom of ample passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend escapes.
- Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior, a timeless choice that complements the Rogue's modern design.
- Smooth & Efficient CVT: Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient drive thanks to the advanced Variable Transmission, optimizing performance for every journey.
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