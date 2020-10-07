2018 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty BALANCE OF NISSAN WARRANTY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Wheel Covers ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Cross-Traffic Alert Off Lease from Nissan Canada 2.5L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO GUN METALLIC Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention FEB Safety Shield

