Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

73000

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

73000

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437406
  • Stock #: S103850
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2JC777402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified CarFax History Report

-----------------------------------------------

2018 Nissan Rogue - FEB Safety Shield Driver Assist PKG - Finished in White.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $23,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $83 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

73,000KM, Verified CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats. FEB Safety Shield Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Brakes (pads & rotors, front & rear)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 36,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE-...
 57,000 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Legacy P...
 25,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory