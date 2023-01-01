2018 Nissan Rogue

$25,807 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9693022

9693022 Stock #: STK823810

STK823810 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5JC823810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.