2018 Nissan Sentra

$20,495 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 8 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Stock #: 810121-FS:14311

VIN: 3N1AB7AP2JY326556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,885 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.