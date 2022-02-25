2018 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 5 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8344974

8344974 Stock #: E3901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E3901

Mileage 146,561 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors CLOTH USB Input VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles DUAL-AC POWER LOCKS SUNROOF / MOONROOF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.