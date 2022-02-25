Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

81,778 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV*SEDAN*ONLY 81KMS*AUTO*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV*SEDAN*ONLY 81KMS*AUTO*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,778KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8435121
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXJY334436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

