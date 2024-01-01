Menu
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Panamera or just a Porsche Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Porsche Panameras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Panamera<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Porsche look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 Porsche Panamera

35,131 KM

2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,131KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated-seatback Heated Front Seats SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES 3.0L V-6 Engine 8-spd Auto-shift Man W/OD Transmission 330 @ 5
400 Rpm Horsepower 331 @ 1
340 Rpm Torque Rear-wheel Drive Type ABS And Driveline Traction Control 1st Row Exterior Express Open/close Sliding And Tilting Glass Sunroof 19" Silver Aluminum Wheels Front Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Automatic Driver And Front Passenger Heated-cushion
Seek-scan Radio 3 - 1st Row LCD Monitor Keyfob (all Doors) Remote Keyless Entry Rear Fog/driving Lights Heated Mirrors Windshield Wipers - Rain Sensing Leather Seat Trim Navigation System ParkAssist Parking Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

2018 Porsche Panamera