2018 Porsche Panamera
2018 Porsche Panamera
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,131KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Panamera or just a Porsche Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Porsche Panameras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Panamera
* Finished in White, makes this Porsche look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated-seatback Heated Front Seats SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES 3.0L V-6 Engine 8-spd Auto-shift Man W/OD Transmission 330 @ 5
400 Rpm Horsepower 331 @ 1
340 Rpm Torque Rear-wheel Drive Type ABS And Driveline Traction Control 1st Row Exterior Express Open/close Sliding And Tilting Glass Sunroof 19" Silver Aluminum Wheels Front Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Automatic Driver And Front Passenger Heated-cushion
Seek-scan Radio 3 - 1st Row LCD Monitor Keyfob (all Doors) Remote Keyless Entry Rear Fog/driving Lights Heated Mirrors Windshield Wipers - Rain Sensing Leather Seat Trim Navigation System ParkAssist Parking Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2018 Porsche Panamera