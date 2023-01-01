Menu
2018 RAM 1500

125,825 KM

Details Description

$34,698

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Big Horn

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

125,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369089
  • Stock #: E4600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 1500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 1500 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 1500
* Finished in Grey, makes this Ram look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

