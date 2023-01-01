Menu
2018 RAM 1500

96,595 KM

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

96,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10473003
  • Stock #: FS:16721
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT4JS172409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,595 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Options

Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

