WE FINANCE TRUCKS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 30 TRUCKS! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2018 RAM 1500

193,811 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
12143535

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Used
193,811KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG6JS235042

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:8339
  • Mileage 193,811 KM

WE FINANCE TRUCKS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 30 TRUCKS! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Alloy Wheels

All Wheel Drive

Console

4th Door
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
