Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Empire Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-913-8888

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,437KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849560
  • Stock #: S4898
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 1500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 1500 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 1500
* Finished in Grey, makes this Ram look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2010 Ford F-150
 193,863 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta
 205,232 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon
 48,479 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

South-Dale Motors Ltd

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-913-XXXX

(click to show)

519-913-8888

Send A Message