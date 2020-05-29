Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

519-473-1010

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Bighorn - Ecodiesel, One Owner, Katzskin Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Bighorn - Ecodiesel, One Owner, Katzskin Leather

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 5115383
  2. 5115383
  3. 5115383
  4. 5115383
  5. 5115383
  6. 5115383
  7. 5115383
  8. 5115383
  9. 5115383
  10. 5115383
  11. 5115383
  12. 5115383
  13. 5115383
  14. 5115383
  15. 5115383
  16. 5115383
  17. 5115383
  18. 5115383
  19. 5115383
  20. 5115383
  21. 5115383
  22. 5115383
  23. 5115383
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,903KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5115383
  • Stock #: 191256B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM4J5287229
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

ecodiesel, one owner, accident free, tonneau, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, bedliner, tonneau cover, running boards, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, a/c, auto climate control, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat radio, evic or similar, heated seats, 8.4? touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 16,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 85,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 33,431 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory