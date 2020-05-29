Menu
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 RAM 1500

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5133245
  • Stock #: FS:13257
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM0JS287406
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery SIMPLE LOOK, COMFORTABLE INTERIOR & STRONG PERFORMANCE *Loaded with a TON of Features *Backup Cam *Running Boards *Remote Start *Heated Streeting Wheel *Crew Cab *4X4 *DIESEL *Great Handling *Nicely Trimmed Seats *Responsive Transmission *Large Trunk Space Truck Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Running Boards
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

