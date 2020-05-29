+ taxes & licensing
519-455-4227
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
+ taxes & licensing
We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery SIMPLE LOOK, COMFORTABLE INTERIOR & STRONG PERFORMANCE *Loaded with a TON of Features *Backup Cam *Running Boards *Remote Start *Heated Streeting Wheel *Crew Cab *4X4 *DIESEL *Great Handling *Nicely Trimmed Seats *Responsive Transmission *Large Trunk Space Truck Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9