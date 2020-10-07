Menu
2018 RAM 1500

34,166 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

34,166KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5837862
  • Stock #: FS:13653
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TTXJS274525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,166 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS | Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *Backup Cam *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Cup Holder
Tonneau Cover
4th Door
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

