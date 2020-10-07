Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

61,797 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-7771

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1194 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3M3

519-455-7771

  1. 6084669
  2. 6084669
  3. 6084669
  4. 6084669
  5. 6084669
  6. 6084669
  7. 6084669
  8. 6084669
  9. 6084669
  10. 6084669
  11. 6084669
  12. 6084669
  13. 6084669
  14. 6084669
  15. 6084669
  16. 6084669
  17. 6084669
  18. 6084669
  19. 6084669
  20. 6084669
  21. 6084669
  22. 6084669
  23. 6084669
  24. 6084669
  25. 6084669
  26. 6084669
  27. 6084669
  28. 6084669
  29. 6084669
  30. 6084669
  31. 6084669
  32. 6084669
  33. 6084669
  34. 6084669
  35. 6084669
  36. 6084669
  37. 6084669
  38. 6084669
  39. 6084669
  40. 6084669
  41. 6084669
  42. 6084669
  43. 6084669
  44. 6084669
Contact Seller

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

61,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084669
  • Stock #: OX: 5346
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT8JS266858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,797 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *4X4 *HEMI *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2017 Ford Mustang
 86,426 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 52,558 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Coupe
 90,443 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

Oxford Motors

1194 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3M3

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-7771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory