2018 RAM 1500

4,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT-Crew Cab-4X4-5.7L V8-8 Speed-Tow PKG-ApplePlay

2018 RAM 1500

SLT-Crew Cab-4X4-5.7L V8-8 Speed-Tow PKG-ApplePlay

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868491
  • Stock #: S103738
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3JS168773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW ---4,000 KM--- 2018 Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab - 5.7L V8 Hemi 4X4 - 8 Speed - Tow PKG - Luxury, Protection & Comfort Group - 8.4" Apple Play - Finished in Bright Silver Metallic with Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 = 6 Passengers.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $43,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $145 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.43% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High Value Options:

Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 4,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ram Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

SLT
Crew Cab
Hemi
V8
Tow PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Crew Cab
4x4
SLT
5.7L HEMI V8
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

