$27,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 5 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9498742

9498742 Stock #: OX:7004

OX:7004 VIN: 1C6RR7KM6JS240429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,508 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.