2018 RAM 5500

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-217-0643
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
5500.6.4 ltr hemi.comander steel dump body with aluminium fold down sides and tail gate.63 inches,cab to axel.trailer tow with brake.heavy duty front suspension.payload upgrade pkg.6 speed aisin automatic.9 Ft. 6 inch box.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6