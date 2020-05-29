Menu
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2018 RAM 5500

2018 RAM 5500

ST DUMP TRUCK

2018 RAM 5500

ST DUMP TRUCK

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,485KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5076765
  • Stock #: 304188
  • VIN: 3C7WRNAJ0JG304188
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Vinyl
Body Style
Dump Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5500.6.4 ltr hemi.comander steel dump body with aluminium fold down sides and tail gate.63 inches,cab to axel.trailer tow with brake.heavy duty front suspension.payload upgrade pkg.6 speed aisin automatic.9 Ft. 6 inch box.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

