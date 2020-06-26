Menu
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2018 RAM ProMaster

2018 RAM ProMaster

3500.159 inch w/base.high roof.extended

2018 RAM ProMaster

3500.159 inch w/base.high roof.extended

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,721KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5282372
  • Stock #: 152095
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG5JE152095
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
DARK GRAY VINYL
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3500.159 inch wheel base.high roof,extended/3.6 V6.glass in rear doors.cargo protection pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

