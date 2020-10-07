Menu
2018 Subaru Legacy

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

Limited+EyeSight+GPS+Blind Spot+Camera+Leather+XM

2018 Subaru Legacy

Limited+EyeSight+GPS+Blind Spot+Camera+Leather+XM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6005070
  • Stock #: S103256
  • VIN: 4S3BNDN63J3010178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - Just Arrived - 2018 Subaru Legacy Limited with EyeSight Driver Assist Safety PKG. All Wheel Drive finished in Crystal White Pearl with Black Leather Heated Seats - Finance for $80 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights with Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Kardon Harman Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Subaru Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 48,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$26,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty, 5 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
All Wheel Drive
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
4WD
LIMITED
ECO
Crystal White Pearl
SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Balance of Subaru Warranty
Off Lease From Subaru Canada
2.5L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
Clean CarFax Report
Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
Kardon Harman Sound System
EyeSight Safety Assist PKG.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

