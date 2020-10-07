2018 Subaru Legacy

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER 4WD LIMITED ECO Crystal White Pearl SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE Balance of Subaru Warranty Off Lease From Subaru Canada 2.5L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO Clean CarFax Report Radar Adaptive Cruise Control Kardon Harman Sound System EyeSight Safety Assist PKG.

