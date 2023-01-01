2018 Subaru WRX

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 7 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359825

10359825 Stock #: OX:7352

OX:7352 VIN: JF1VA1H60J9813021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,784 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.