2018 Subaru WRX

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech RS-PKG AWD+Roof+NewBrakes+ACCIDENT FREE

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech RS-PKG AWD+Roof+NewBrakes+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5687247
  VIN: JF1VA1K60J9807485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black & Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Subaru Canada! Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Month Payment Deferral O.A.C 

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

2.5i w/touring PKG+AWD+Rear View Camera+Sunroof+Power Heated Seats+Blind Spot Monitor+Rear Cross Traffic+Bluetooth+AUX & USB Input+ XM Radio+Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty+2 Keys+Brand New Rear Brake Pads

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$29,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change & Filter

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
FACTORY WARRANTY
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Lease Return
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Canadian Vehicle
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SMOKE FREE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Pet Free
Top Conditon

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
