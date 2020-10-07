2018 Subaru WRX

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Navigation System Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.