2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 9 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8510990

8510990 Stock #: FS:15160

FS:15160 VIN: JF2GTAKC5JH312855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,926 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.