$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE, NO ACCIDENT, AUTOPILOT, 174KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
174,651KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0JF029961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 174,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
