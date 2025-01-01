Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Tesla Model 3

174,651 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE, NO ACCIDENT, AUTOPILOT, 174KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
13174712

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE, NO ACCIDENT, AUTOPILOT, 174KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1763081800782
  2. 1763081801288
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,651KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0JF029961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 174,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Buick Verano CONVENIENCE, ONLY 66KMS, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Buick Verano CONVENIENCE, ONLY 66KMS, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 66,533 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 135KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 135KMS, CERTIFIED 135,566 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, V6, LEATHER, NAVI, LOADED, ONLY 129KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Journey R/T, V6, LEATHER, NAVI, LOADED, ONLY 129KMS, CERT 129,124 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Tesla Model 3