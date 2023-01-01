Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Camry or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Toyota Camrys or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Camry<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 Toyota Camry

148,846 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,846KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5042
  • Mileage 148,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Camry or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Camrys or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Camry
* Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Air Conditioning Alloy
Wheels Backup
Camera Cruise
Control Heated
Seats Keyless
Sensors Power
Seats Power
Entry Leather
Windows Sunroof
Synthetic
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Leather Seats Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2014 Nissan Versa S for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Versa S 141,200 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 172,531 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB SHORT BED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB SHORT BED 271,849 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry