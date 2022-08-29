Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

166,730 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE

2018 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,730KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9065458
  • Stock #: E4229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Camry or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Camrys or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Camry
* Finished in Black, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Sunroof
MEMORY SEAT
Bluetooth Connectivity
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
Voice Command
AM FM CD
5 PASSENGERS
HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

