2018 Toyota Corolla

85,976 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

12567140

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKARJE3JJ567962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,976 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Corolla