$17,699+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
CVT
2018 Toyota Corolla
CVT
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$17,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5941
- Mileage 111,180 KM
Vehicle Description
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES,Air Type: Air Conditioning,Power Folding Mirrors,Seat Covering Type: Cloth,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Reverse Camera, Cruise Control,Power Steering, Rear Defrost,Radio AM/FM, Power Windows,Power Locks, Power Mirrors,Traction Control,Heated Seats: Front Only,Roof Type: Hard Top, ABS,CARGO COVER, SPOILER,Seat Type - Bucket
All our certified cars comes with 250 point inspection. 0 Down Payment Options Available. Whether its excellent, good, bad, no credit, collections, a discharged bankruptcy or proposal, even if your still in bankruptcy or proposal, have fines or parking tickets including 407 ETR fines, been divorced, young and no one will give you a shot, new to the country, have a fixed income or are currently self-employed, if you have the income we have the lenders that can get it done, you name it, there are lenders out there that will finance you!
ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS ACCEPTED! Dont hesitate APPLY NOW!
*All payments shown are based on a 7.49%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 7.49% rate of borrowing over 60 month term would be $43.45+HST weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; payments are available on approved credit.
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do our best to achieve a $0 down payment.
* Guaranteed Savings ask one of our representatives for details all in pricing with only HST extra and discounts offered on our vehicles and warranties. *Financing does NOT apply for As-Is vehicles.
* As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. Each Empire Auto Group client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
* Vehicle sold as seen as equipped. Cosmetic repairs & non safety items at customers cost if requested.
This vehicle could be at any of our 3 locations - Empire Auto East (2293 Dundas St, London, ON) or Empire Auto West (282 Springbank Dr, London, ON) or Southdale Motors (284 Springbank Dr, London, ON). Please call us for more information.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in Silver, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto West
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-473-7888