2018 Toyota Corolla iM

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;> All-In Price: $31,999</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy Corolla</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Corolla is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Toyota Sense): </span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Radar, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Engine Remote Start!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;><span style=color: #e03e2d;>BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Balance of Toyota Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p><p> </p>

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1725048832
  2. 1725048833
  3. 1725048833
  4. 1725048831
  5. 1725048834
  6. 1725048832
  7. 1725048832
  8. 1725048833
  9. 1725048832
  10. 1725048832
  11. 1725048831
  12. 1725048834
  13. 1725048832
  14. 1725048832
  15. 1725048831
  16. 1725048828
  17. 1725048833
  18. 1725048832
  19. 1725048833
  20. 1725048833
  21. 1725048833
  22. 1725048833
  23. 1725048832
  24. 1725048833
  25. 1725048833
  26. 1725048832
  27. 1725048832
  28. 1725048831
  29. 1725048831
  30. 1725048831
  31. 1725048831
  32. 1725048832
  33. 1725048831
  34. 1725048833
  35. 1725048831
  36. 1725048834
  37. 1725048832
  38. 1725048833
  39. 1725048829
  40. 1725048832
  41. 1725048833
  42. 1725048829
  43. 1725048833
  44. 1725048835
  45. 1725048828
  46. 1725048828
  47. 1725048830
  48. 1725048832
  49. 1725048833
  50. 1725048832
  51. 1725048830
  52. 1725048831
  53. 1725048831
  54. 1725048829
  55. 1725048831
  56. 1725048829
  57. 1725048830
  58. 1725048831
  59. 1725048830
  60. 1725048831
  61. 1725048830
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKARJE7JJ573974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $31,999

Ø No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Corolla

Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø This Corolla is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Toyota Sense): Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Radar, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Engine Remote Start!

Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Toyota Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT+Leather+Roof+GPS+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT+Leather+Roof+GPS+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 152,000 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX+New Tires+Alloys+BSM+Heated Seats+CLEANC CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX+New Tires+Alloys+BSM+Heated Seats+CLEANC CARFAX 71,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL+New Tires+Brakes+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL+New Tires+Brakes+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 133,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla iM