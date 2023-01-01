Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

128,518 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 9762970
  2. 9762970
  3. 9762970
  4. 9762970
  5. 9762970
  6. 9762970
  7. 9762970
  8. 9762970
  9. 9762970
  10. 9762970
  11. 9762970
  12. 9762970
  13. 9762970
  14. 9762970
  15. 9762970
  16. 9762970
  17. 9762970
  18. 9762970
  19. 9762970
  20. 9762970
  21. 9762970
  22. 9762970
  23. 9762970
  24. 9762970
  25. 9762970
  26. 9762970
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9762970
  • Stock #: FS:16109
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH8JS494414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,518 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2013 Fiat 500 LEATHE...
 178,670 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer N...
 176,408 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 126,890 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory