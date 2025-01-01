2018 Toyota RAV4

Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>NEW ARRIVAL - EXTREMELY LOW KMS </span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Crash Detection, Lane Assist, Bluetooth, SXM Radio, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, ECO and SPORT modes, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders</span></strong></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ $0 Down Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Cashback Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Existing Auto Loan</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Repossession</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Divorce</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</span></p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

22,704 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,704KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8JW455965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,704 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL - EXTREMELY LOW KMS

Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Crash Detection, Lane Assist, Bluetooth, SXM Radio, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, ECO and SPORT modes, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

 

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

 

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

 

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

 

✅ $0 Down Options

 

✅ Cashback Options

 

✅ Existing Auto Loan

 

✅ Second chance credit

 

✅ Repossession

 

✅ Divorce

 

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

 

✅ Pension & disability

 

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2018 Toyota RAV4