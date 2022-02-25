2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,991 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8433936

8433936 Stock #: 2731A

2731A VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW519340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.