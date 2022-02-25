$29,991+ tax & licensing
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8433936
- Stock #: 2731A
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW519340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8