Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

31,800 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7242179
  • Stock #: TS-596
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0JS951401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Attitude Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS-596
  • Mileage 31,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BraunAbility Foldout XT Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion on 2018 Toyota Sienna LE, Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp 29" x 52", Entry Height 56", Interior Height 60", Removable Front Seats for Wheelchair Placement, Includes Restraints for Wheelchair and Occupant.

Toyota and BraunAbility Quality and Reliability.

Contact Us to Book a Viewing Appointment.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 15,620 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 34,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna X...
 40,463 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory