SR5 Plus 4x4 Double Cab 5.7L Very well maintained ! Never used as work truck daily commuter All highway from London to Kitchener After market Sony System ($2,000.00)

2018 Toyota Tundra

196,370 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
SR5 Plus 4x4 Double Cab 5.7L

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
196,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F16JX693673

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,370 KM

SR5 Plus 4x4 Double Cab 5.7L Very well maintained ! Never used as work truck "daily commuter" All highway from London to Kitchener After market Sony System ($2,000.00)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

