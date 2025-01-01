2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Menu
COMING SOON! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

7 Seats, Trailer Hitch, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

84,988 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
84,988KM
VIN 1V2HR2CA1JC506637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,988 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

7 Seats, Trailer Hitch, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

