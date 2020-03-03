Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,625KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4695588
  • Stock #: E2547
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Atlas or just a Volkswagen Suv?

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Atlas
* Finished in Grey, makes this Volkswagen look sharp



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Rear Wiper
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
  • Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • LEATHER
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • HD Radio
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • Curtain Airbag
  • Left Curtain Airbag
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
  • S AIRBAG RIGHT FRONT
  2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

