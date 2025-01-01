Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Golf

52,000 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12673059

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1750530622050
  2. 1750530622521
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWG17AU9JM258180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in London, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 129,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul SX Inferno Red/Black for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Soul SX Inferno Red/Black 123,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Audi TT Quattro Prem Plus for sale in London, ON
2009 Audi TT Quattro Prem Plus 150,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2018 Volkswagen Golf