2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Execline-4Motion-GPS-Driver Assistance PKG-Pano Ro

2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Execline-4Motion-GPS-Driver Assistance PKG-Pano Ro

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9153226
  Stock #: S103763
  VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM752768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2018 Volkswagen Golf ALltrack Exceline SEL - 4Motion All Wheel Drive - Driver Assist Safety PKG - Finished in Deep Black Pearl with Black Leather.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $35,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $119 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.63% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

53,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround Park Sensors, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front, Rear & Side Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Fender Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Volkswagen Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Brakes (rear pads & rotors)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Volkswagen Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

SEL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
SEL
Bluetooth Connection
4MOTION
Execline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

