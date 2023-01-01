Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf R

108,903 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

AWD*MANUAL*NAVI*DIGITAL DASH*ONLY 108KMS*CERTIFIED

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

AWD*MANUAL*NAVI*DIGITAL DASH*ONLY 108KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,903KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684859
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU0JW251120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,903 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

