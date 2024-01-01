2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. </span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</span></a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> $0 Down Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Cashback Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Existing Auto Loan</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Repossession</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Divorce</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</span></p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

112,346 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1727978391
  2. 1727978391
  3. 1727978391
  4. 1727978391
  5. 1727978391
  6. 1727978391
  7. 1727978391
  8. 1727978391
  9. 1727978391
  10. 1727978391
  11. 1727978391
  12. 1727978391
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,346KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX8JM118331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,346 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 94,784 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4WD Double Cab for sale in London, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4WD Double Cab 145,240 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD for sale in London, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD 144,393 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan