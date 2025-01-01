Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

216,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

13110704

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX7JM143851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

$12,991

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan