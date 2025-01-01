$12,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4Motion
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX7JM143851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
