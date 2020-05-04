Menu
2018 Yamaha MT-09

**MT-09**1500 KMS***900CC**TRACER 900

2018 Yamaha MT-09

**MT-09**1500 KMS***900CC**TRACER 900

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,496KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4963614
  • Stock #: M4
  • VIN: JYARN60NXJA000487
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sport Touring
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Send A Message