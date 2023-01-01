Menu
2019 Acura MDX

95,332 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

95,332KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9478254
  • Stock #: E4474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Mdx or just a Acura Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Mdxs or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA MDX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA MDX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Mdx
* Finished in Black, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Steering
Spoiler
Wood Trim
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

