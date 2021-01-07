Menu
2019 Acura RDX

53,127 KM

Details Description Features

$36,498

+ tax & licensing
$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

53,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537060
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H38KL805617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine starter, Lane keep assist, Blind spot warning, Cross traffic alert, AWD, 12 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Split folding rear seat. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents New Price! Recent Arrival! Majestic Black Pearl 2019 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

