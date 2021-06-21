Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura RDX

23,231 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 7461104
  2. 7461104
  3. 7461104
  4. 7461104
  5. 7461104
  6. 7461104
  7. 7461104
  8. 7461104
  9. 7461104
  10. 7461104
  11. 7461104
  12. 7461104
  13. 7461104
  14. 7461104
  15. 7461104
  16. 7461104
  17. 7461104
  18. 7461104
  19. 7461104
  20. 7461104
  21. 7461104
  22. 7461104
  23. 7461104
  24. 7461104
  25. 7461104
  26. 7461104
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,231KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461104
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H68KL808253

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Remote engine start, Adaptive cruise control, Lane keep assist, Collison mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, AWD, 16 Speakers, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys., Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 24237 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! White Diamond Pearl 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Summer of Performance event. Lease from 0.99* for 36 months on select 2021 Acura models * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura’s, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2018 Acura TLX Tech ...
 66,848 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 34,646 KM
$26,870 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 50,639 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory