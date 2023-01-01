Menu
2019 Audi Q5

63,000 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

S-Line-Progressiv-Pano Roof-GPS-Park Sensors-LED L

2019 Audi Q5

S-Line-Progressiv-Pano Roof-GPS-Park Sensors-LED L

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004561
  • Stock #: S103957
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY5K2117603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Audi Q5 S-Line Progressiv Quattro - All Wheel Drive - Finished in Manhattan Gray Metallic.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $139 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

63,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Brakes (pads & rotors, front & rear)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Buy From Home Available

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

